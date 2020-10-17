Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Trump hits back at Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, says he’s ‘a liability to Republican Party’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2020 12:50 pm
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator “a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment” to the state.

The president’s Twitter attack came after Sasse told constituents in a telephone town hall Wednesday that Trump has “flirted with white supremacists,” mocks Christian evangelicals in private, and “kisses dictators’ butts.”

Sasse, who is running for a second term in a reliably red state and is seen as a potential presidential candidate for 2024, made the comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticize a president of his own party. He also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.”

Read more: ‘He kisses dictators’ butts’: GOP senator Sasse rips Trump in new audio

Trump tweeted that Sasse is “the least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great.”

Trump’s tirade continued throughout the day as he compared Sasse to former U.S. Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who left the Senate after combative relationships with the president. Trump suggested perhaps Republicans should find “a new and more viable candidate?”

Trump carried Nebraska by 25 percentage points in 2016.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
