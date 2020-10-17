Coronavirus outbreak declared at London Ont., Starbucks, 3 employees tested positive

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a coronavirus outbreak at the Starbucks location at 1164 Highbury Ave. N., after three employees tested positive.

The health unit says it was notified of a case a week ago and received reports of two additional cases among staff on Friday.

The store has been closed since Oct. 11, after the first staff member tested positive.

Investigations determined that two of the three staff members worked while they were infectious, the health unit said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The MLHU has determined that transmission of COVID-19 has occurred at the store.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know many people visit Starbucks frequently and that this news may cause concern, but I want to be clear that the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a situation like this is very low,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the MLHU.

0:42 Coronavirus outbreak: Starbucks to close up to 400 stores in Canada, U.S. Coronavirus outbreak: Starbucks to close up to 400 stores in Canada, U.S.

“Any interactions would have been brief and there was a physical barrier that would have reduced the possibility for COVID-19 transmission.”

The health unit advises customers who visited this Starbucks location on Oct. 3, 4, 6, 7 or 8 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertisement