Winnipeg’s Nolan Patrick accepts qualifying offer from Philadelphia Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

He hasn’t played a game in more than 18 months, but Winnipeg’s Nolan Patrick is back under contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers announced Friday that Patrick had accepted his qualifying offer from the team — a one-year contract worth $874,125.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrick, 22, was coming off his entry-level contract and he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer.

READ MORE: Brandon Wheat Kings’ Nolan Patrick holds onto top spot in final NHL draft ranking

The former member of the Winnipeg Thrashers and Brandon Wheat Kings missed all of last season with a migraine disorder and hasn’t played a game since April of 2019.

He scored 13 goals in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. He followed up his 30-point rookie season with a 31-point effort in 2018-2019.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Addressing the Patrik Laine situation

Patrick was the Flyers’ second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

1:33 ‘Gritty’ the Philadelphia Flyers terrifying mascot surprises child in hospital ‘Gritty’ the Philadelphia Flyers terrifying mascot surprises child in hospital