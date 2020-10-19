Youth arrested following stabbing on Kingston Transit bus

Kingston police have arrested a youth who was allegedly involved in a stabbing on a city bus.
Police say they received a call about the incident around 1:30 p.m. Friday, but did not provide a location for the incident, other than on a Kingston Transit bus.
Police say the youth involved in the incident fled, but was later found and arrested without incident.
The person who was stabbed was taken to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have yet to release charges for the youth.
