Crime

Youth arrested following stabbing on Kingston Transit bus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 8:42 am
Kingston police say someone was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on a city bus.

Kingston police have arrested a youth who was allegedly involved in a stabbing on a city bus.

Police say they received a call about the incident around 1:30 p.m. Friday, but did not provide a location for the incident, other than on a Kingston Transit bus.

Read more: SIU investigating Kingston standoff after stabbing suspect seriously injured

Police say the youth involved in the incident fled, but was later found and arrested without incident.

The person who was stabbed was taken to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release charges for the youth.

