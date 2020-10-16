Menu

Crime

Slide stolen from Burnaby, B.C., playground found at neighbour’s home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 6:06 pm
Click to play video 'Stolen slide found in Burnaby backyard' Stolen slide found in Burnaby backyard
An expensive slide stolen from a Burnaby playground - has been found in someone's backyard.

A slide that was stolen from a playground in Burnaby, B.C., in late September has been found.

The blue slide, valued at $5,000, had been stolen from Suncrest Elementary School on Sept. 14. A groundskeeper had noticed it was missing and called police.

Mounties received a tip about its location and obtained a warrant for a home near the school.

The slide was found at the home, but police said it had been damaged and will not be able to be used again at the playground.

No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

