Coronavirus: Barrie-operated provincial offences courts to remain closed until mid-January

All provincial offences courts that are operated by the City of Barrie will remain closed up to and including Jan. 22, 2021, as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

City officials say all matters scheduled up until and including Jan. 22 have been cancelled, with defendants not required to attend court. Officials say all matters will be rescheduled by court order and that all defendants will receive a new court date in the mail.

The order includes the following provincial offences courts and offices:

Barrie Provincial Offences Office at 45 Cedar Pointe Dr.

Orillia Provincial Offences Office in the Willow Court Plaza at 575 West St. S., Unit 107

Churchill Satellite Court at the Churchill Community Centre at 6322 Yonge St. N.

Collingwood Satellite Court at 49 Huron St.

Penetanguishene Satellite Court at Penetanguishene Town Hall at 10 Robert St.

Wasaga Beach Satellite Court at 30 Lewis St.

Common matters that would take place in provincial offences courts include offence notices or summons that have been issued to an individual or parking infraction notices under the Highway Traffic Act, in addition to municipal bylaws and all other charges laid under provincial legislation.

The Barrie courthouse on Mulcaster Street is a ministry-operated court that’s separate from the City of Barrie, and as a result, the closures don’t apply to it.

