16-year-old boy taken to trauma centre after Brampton stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Hansen and Lauderdale roads, west of Rutherford Road and Queen Street, shortly before 2 p.m.

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre and was in stable condition.

The victim was found near Central Peel Secondary School, but a police spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether or not he was a student at the school.

The spokesperson said he wasn’t found on school property and added that students weren’t in class at the time; only staff were in the building because of the new learning models amid the pandemic. The school was placed in hold and secure but it has since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word on any suspect information.

Police said a weapon hasn’t been recovered.

UPDATE:

– Incident did not occur on school property

– Victim is at trauma centre currently in stable condition

– Culprit(s) still outstanding

– Heavy police presence still in the area

– Victim is a 16-year-old male youth — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 16, 2020