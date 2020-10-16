Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Quebec refers case of Sûreté du Québec chief for ethics probe, possible removal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec has asked the province's public service commission to assess whether or not an alleged ethical breach should lead to SQ head Martin Prudhomme's removal or suspension without pay. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Quebec has asked the province's public service commission to assess whether or not an alleged ethical breach should lead to SQ head Martin Prudhomme's removal or suspension without pay. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public security minister says the government has asked for an investigation that could lead to the removal of the embattled chief of the provincial police.

Martin Prud’homme has been suspended from his duties as chief since March 2019 when an investigation was launched into an allegation he committed criminal offences.

Read more: Head of Sûreté du Québec cleared of criminal allegations

A year later, Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions announced Prud’homme would not face charges, but he has remained suspended with pay.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault told a news conference today she has asked the province’s public service commission to assess whether or not an alleged ethical breach, the details of which she would not discuss, should lead to the chief’s removal or suspension without pay.

Click to play video 'Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec' Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec
Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec

In a statement issued before the news conference, Prud’homme says the government’s actions are based on false and incomplete information and he feels a sense of profound injustice.

Prud’homme, who was appointed head of the provincial police since 2014, says he intends to defend his rights and reputation in an impartial forum.

Read more: Have recent suspensions, leaks eroded public trust of major Quebec police forces?

Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeUPACGenevieve GuilbaultMartin Prud'hommeQuebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutionsPrud'homme ethics probe
