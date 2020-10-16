Coronavirus: Fortino’s, SPINCO report new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Loblaws Inc. is reporting another COVID-19 case at one of its Fortino’s locations in Hamilton.

The company says an employee at its 1579 Main Street West location has tested positive and last worked at the store on Oct. 8.

The grocer says it’s “taken a number of steps” to minimize further risk including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store. The store remains open.

Fortino’s previous staff cases were at the Lime Ridge Mall location in early September involving one employee and two other cases at its Ancaster location in August.

Metro has also reported recent COVID-19 cases tied to its Centre on Barton Metro location and its Rosedale store on King. The Barton staffer last worked on Oct. 8 while the Rosedale employee was last at the store on Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Three more cases tied to outbreak at SPINCO

Public health says three more people tied to the massive outbreak at SPINCO tested positive for the virus. The city says test results for two more people who worked out at the gym have been confirmed and one more secondary case has also been added to the gyms case count which is now at 74.

Public health says 48 of the cases attended the gym and another 26 are secondary cases who made contact with gym members.

Schools in Hamilton, Burlington report coronavirus cases

Two public schools in the Hamilton-area reported new COVID-19 cases in the last two days.

Queen Victoria elementary school on Forest Avenue reported on Thursday a single case with a staff member and Nelson High school in Burlington now has five cases recording one more in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Bishop Ryan Catholic secondary school and Bishop Tonnos Catholic secondary school say they’re single cases reported last month have now been resolved.

Corpus Christi Catholic secondary on Upper Middle Road in Burlington and Lumen Christi Catholic elementary in Milton are now reporting cases while Christ the King Catholic secondary in Halton Hills says it has two more cases putting its current total to three.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic elementary school in Georgetown says four of its recent cases have been resolved and one case remains unresolved.

Two daycares, Western Heights Montessori Academy in Oakville, and Little Leaders Licensed Child Care in Burlington, say they each now have one coronavirus case.

Notre-Dame-De-La-Jeunesse Catholic elementary school in Niagara Falls is reporting two new covid-19 cases.

Hamilton reports and 14 new COVID-19 cases in the city

Hamilton public health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,480.

Officials say 44 per cent (111) of the city’s 252 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has 182 active cases as of Oct. 16.

The city has seven outbreaks at two schools (Shannen Koostachin elementary school and Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school), one nursing home (Dundurn Place Care Centre), a retail outlet (Kushies baby store), a restaurant (Radius), a gym (SPINCO) and a social services setting (Salvation Army Lawson Ministries)

Halton Region reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Public Health Halton reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Burlington reporting 11 new cases and Oakville reporting 10.

The region has had 1,742 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 214 active cases as of Oct. 16. Burlington has 83 active cases and a total of 469 coronavirus cases since March.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has five current outbreaks including three long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC and Cama Woodlands in Burlington and Revera Northridge) and one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods).

The retirement home at the Village of Tansley Woods accounts for 25 total cases in 15 residents, five staff members and five people connected to the home. Three people have now died since the start of the first outbreak at the home on Oct. 3.

Public Health Halton says 46.4 per cent (160) of its 345 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 158 of those cases with 57 (36 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Niagara public health reported six COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,239 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 85 active cases as of Oct. 15.

The region also recorded another death tied to the coronavirus on Friday. It’s the second in the three days for the region which now has 67 virus-related deaths since March.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has four outbreaks connected to the coronavirus, which includes three retirement homes (Ina Grafton Gage Home and Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines plus the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and one nursing home (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Since the pandemic was declared, 42.5 per cent (526) of the region’s 1,239 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The region has an overall total of 501 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are eight active cases as of Oct. 16.

Public health says 33.3 per cent (167) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one outbreak tied to two staff members at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Courtland.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The region has a total of 210 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

There are ten active cases as of Oct. 15.

Read more: Ontario fitness industry awaits outcome of coronavirus protocols review

Public health says 37.14 per cent (78) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no institutional outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.