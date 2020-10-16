Woman arrested after vehicle caught speeding on Highway 401 on one rim: OPP

A woman was arrested near London on Wednesday after a vehicle was caught travelling at speeds of over 120 km/h on one rim on Highway 401, according to Elgin-Middlesex OPP.
Police say they received reports that a silver car was headed east on the highway near Orford Road at speeds around 120 to 150 km/hr with the front left tire blown at around 4:40 p.m.
Officers tracked down the car around a half-hour later on Wonderland Road near London.
A 35-year-old woman from Ridgetown, Ont., is facing several impaired and dangerous driving charges.
