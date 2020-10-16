Woman arrested after vehicle caught speeding on Highway 401 on one rim: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was arrested near London on Wednesday after a vehicle was caught travelling at speeds of over 120 km/h on one rim on Highway 401, according to Elgin-Middlesex OPP.

Police say they received reports that a silver car was headed east on the highway near Orford Road at speeds around 120 to 150 km/hr with the front left tire blown at around 4:40 p.m.

Officers tracked down the car around a half-hour later on Wonderland Road near London.

A 35-year-old woman from Ridgetown, Ont., is facing several impaired and dangerous driving charges.

Members of Elgin & #MiddlesexOPP responded to reports of a car traveling on HWY 401 on one rim. Officers stopped the motor vehicle and placed the impaired driver under arrest. Don't tell me alcohol doesn't impact your judgment or put others at risk. The picture says it all. ^kh pic.twitter.com/ZokjE59DMZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 16, 2020

Advertisement