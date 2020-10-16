Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after vehicle caught speeding on Highway 401 on one rim: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 11:06 am
Police tracked the woman down after she had driven on the highway for at least 30 minutes.
Police tracked the woman down after she had driven on the highway for at least 30 minutes. @OPP_WR / Twitter

A woman was arrested near London on Wednesday after a vehicle was caught travelling at speeds of over 120 km/h on one rim on Highway 401, according to Elgin-Middlesex OPP.

Police say they received reports that a silver car was headed east on the highway near Orford Road at speeds around 120 to 150 km/hr with the front left tire blown at around 4:40 p.m.

Officers tracked down the car around a half-hour later on Wonderland Road near London.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old woman from Ridgetown, Ont., is facing several impaired and dangerous driving charges.

