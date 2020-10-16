Menu

Canada

Woman, 81, dead after being hit by van while walking on sidewalk in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 10:19 am
The scene of the collision in the area of Bayview and Sheppard avenues on Thursday.
The scene of the collision in the area of Bayview and Sheppard avenues on Thursday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Toronto police say an 81-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a van as she walked on a sidewalk in North York on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened at Elkhorn Drive in the area of Bayview and Sheppard avenues shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the south side of Elkhorn Drive when she was hit by a Ford cube van that was reversing from a driveway.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to hospital where she died.

Police said they’re seeking camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto PoliceCrashCollisionFatal CollisionNorth YorkNorth York collisionElkhorn Drive
