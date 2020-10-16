Woman, 81, dead after being hit by van while walking on sidewalk in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an 81-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a van as she walked on a sidewalk in North York on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened at Elkhorn Drive in the area of Bayview and Sheppard avenues shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the south side of Elkhorn Drive when she was hit by a Ford cube van that was reversing from a driveway.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to hospital where she died.

Police said they’re seeking camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

