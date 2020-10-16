Three injured after early morning fire in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were injured in an early morning fire in Montreal’s east end.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. in a residential building on Notre Dame Street East near Lebrun in the Mercier district.

Three people sustained minor injuries, with one of them being taken to hospital.

Read more: Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home

Police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said traces of an accelerant were found at the scene.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating.

Advertisement