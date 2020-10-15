Custom rings and bracelets missing after break-in in St. Martins, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking the public for help after a robbery at a custom-jewelry business in St. Martins, N.B., that occurred last month.

Hampton police say they received a report of a break-in and robbery around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.

According to police, one or more suspects stole several custom-made bracelets and rings.

Hampton RCMP say the crystal bracelet shown may have been one of the custom-made pieces of jewelry stolen last month. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say the break-in is believed to have happened between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, and 1 p.m. on Sept 29.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to reach out to police.

