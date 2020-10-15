Calgary’s Common Crown receives award for being top Canadian brewery in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary establishment has been officially heralded for being the top of its field.

Common Crown Brewing Co. received the 2020 Brewery of the Year award on Thursday in the Canadian Brewery Awards.

The company was named top brewery in September and was officially awarded Thursday.

“Something like this you dream about but you never really expect it to happen and when it did, we were ecstatic,” head brewer Tyler Rose said.

Along with top honours, Common Crown was also awarded three gold medals for individual beers.

The team’s Ploughman Wheat Ale won gold in the category of North American-style Wheat, Andy’s Wee Heavy Scottish Ale won gold in the Scotch Ale category, and Coppersmith Brown Ale won the Brown Ale category.

“We are a very true-to-style brewery. Tweet This

“We take pride in making our beers as true to style as possible and we take pride in making them as well as we possibly can,” Rose said.

Common Crown Brewing is starting to barrel age its award-winning beer, which will be released in the coming months.

The Canadian Brewing Awards is an annual, national competition for judging Canadian-made beer and takes submissions from breweries of all sizes and from all corners of the country.

The top three beers in 55 style categories are determined based on blind tastings from certified judges.

Alberta breweries were awarded a total of 38 gold, silver or bronze medals for individual beers.

The full list of winners can be seen here.

— With files from Blake Lough, Global News

