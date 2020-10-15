RCMP seize weapons, drugs in rural Manitoba raid

An RCMP raid on a home in the Rural Municipality of Brenda-Waskada Wednesday turned up weapons and drugs, police said.
Melita RCMP, along with a number of other police units — including the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team and Police Dog Services — made the bust as part of an ongoing investigation, and seized a sawed-off shotgun, several prohibited weapons, meth, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.
Regan Breemersch, 27, from the municipality, is in custody facing charges for trafficking a controlled substance, failing to comply with a release order, and five weapons offences.
Breesmerch, police said, was currently on conditions for firearms offences related to a previous raid in April of this year.
Melita RCMP continue to investigate.
