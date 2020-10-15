Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta premier hopeful about Keystone XL pipeline’s future regardless of U.S. election result

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2020 3:07 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015.
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is still hopeful about the future of the Keystone XL pipeline, even if the Democrats win the White House next month.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has promised to kill the project if elected president, but Kenney says his government has been speaking with officials on both sides of the aisle in the U.S.

Read more: Joe Biden vows to rip up Keystone XL pipeline approvals if elected U.S. president

TC Energy has approved construction of the US$8-billion project to transport up to 830,000 barrels a day of oil from Alberta to Nebraska.

The Alberta government has agreed to invest about US$1.1 billion as equity in the project and guarantee a US$4.2-billion loan.

Read more: Alberta premier believes presidential hopeful Joe Biden could be swayed to support Keystone XL pipeline

Kenney says that a number of U.S. trade unions and Indigenous groups on both sides of the border will speak in favour of the project if there’s a change in the U.S. administration.

He says cancelling Keystone would send a negative message to the United States’s most important trade partner.

