Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta premier believes presidential hopeful Joe Biden could be swayed to support Keystone XL pipeline

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2020 3:10 pm
File: Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. will be more likely to continue construction of the Keystone XL pipeline this summer despite Joe Biden's vow to kill it if he is elected president in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta.
File: Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. A financial analyst says Alberta government backing means TC Energy Corp. will be more likely to continue construction of the Keystone XL pipeline this summer despite Joe Biden's vow to kill it if he is elected president in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta. Alex Panetta, CP Images

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he believes United States presidential hopeful Joe Biden can be swayed to supporting the Keystone XL pipeline.

The presumptive Democratic nominee has vowed to rip up President Donald Trump’s approval of the Alberta-to-Texas crude oil conduit if his party wins back the White House this fall.

Related News

Read more: Kenney says Biden’s comments on Keystone XL ‘suggest he hasn’t been accurately briefed’

Kenney says his government would be reaching out to Democrats who support the project, as well as unions with members who would be put to work building it.

The premier says he believes those allies would impress upon Biden’s campaign the importance of the project to North American energy independence and national security.

He adds the federal government should remind Biden’s team that cancelling the $8 billion pipeline expansion would mean a “terrible blow” to the Canada-U.S. trading relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lawsuits likely if Democrat Joe Biden cancels Keystone XL pipeline, Canadian observers warn

Kenney made his remarks at a TC Energy pipe yard in Oyen, Alta., where he and industry officials celebrated the beginning of construction on the pipeline’s Canadian segment.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to get this project done,” the premier said Friday.

Tweet This

He said that involves doing what the province can to help TC Energy fight U.S. court battles against the project and stepping up Alberta’s presence south of the border, including with a new office in Houston.

Keystone XL is an expansion to an existing pipeline network to increase the flow of Alberta heavy oil to Gulf Coast refineries by up to 830,000 barrels a day.

It was first proposed in 2008 and has been dealt a litany of legal and regulatory setbacks over the years. It has been met with fierce opposition on environmental grounds.

Read more: TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8 billion Keystone XL project

Calgary-based TC Energy green-lighted Keystone XL in March, following the Alberta government’s pledge to take a $1.5 billion equity stake and provide a $6 billion loan guarantee to ensure work started immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is about leadership and you can’t do that without taking risks,” Kenney said.

“And so we have taken a conscious risk to get construction started, to create facts on the ground and we look forward to working with the many key leaders in the United States to support that.”

Trudeau responds to Joe Biden’s statement that if elected, his government would tear up approval for Keystone XL
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsJason KenneyPipelinesJoe BidenKeystone XL pipelineAlberta pipelineOyenKeystone XL pipeline projectAlberta Keystone XLKenney Keystone XLKeystone XL pipeline construction
Flyers
More weekly flyers