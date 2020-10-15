Vancouver council supports call to end ‘no pets’ clauses in rental contracts

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city council is supporting a call from the Renter’s Advisory Committee to end a landlord’s ability to put “no pets” clauses in rental contracts.

In a tweet, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said “more than ever, pets are critical to so many renters’ mental health & well being.”

All of the councillors voted in favour of the motion, with Coun. Lisa Dominato and Coun. Rebecca Bligh absent.

Renters with pets in Vancouver say this has been an issue for years with rental stock being so low and many landlords not allowing pets.

The BC SPCA says about 1,500 pets are surrendered to it every year due to a lack of pet-friendly housing across the province.

The motion was brought forward to Vancouver council as residents live under a pandemic, it has been shown that pets can help ease isolation, especially for those who live alone and for those most at risk and who need to practise social distancing.

Stewart will now advocate for the province to prohibit no pets clauses in rental contracts and city staff will also look at how the city can curb landlords’ right to refuse rental on the basis of pet ownership.