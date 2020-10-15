Missing Manitoba man last seen in Eriksdale, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing man from Bloodvein.

Charles Keith Littlechief, 46, was last seen in Eriksdale, Man., on Oct. 9, police said, and hasn’t returned to Bloodvein or contacted friends or family since then.

Bloodvein #rcmpmb are requesting public assistance in locating 46yo Charles Keith Littlechief who was last seen on Oct 9 in Eriksdale. He’s 5’6”, 220 lbs w/ brown hair & brown eyes. The RCMP & his family are concerned for his safety. Have info? Call Bloodvein RCMP @ 204-395-2311. pic.twitter.com/FkLUz0cgdo — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 15, 2020

Littlechief is described as five feet six inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and the missing man’s family are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

