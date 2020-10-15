Menu

Missing Manitoba man last seen in Eriksdale, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 3:49 pm
Charles Keith Littlechief.
Charles Keith Littlechief. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing man from Bloodvein.

Charles Keith Littlechief, 46, was last seen in Eriksdale, Man., on Oct. 9, police said, and hasn’t returned to Bloodvein or contacted friends or family since then.

Littlechief is described as five feet six inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and the missing man’s family are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

