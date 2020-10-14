Menu

Missing Selkirk man spotted in Winnipeg Oct. 3, say RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 4:38 pm
John David Roy.
John David Roy. RCMP Manitoba

Selkirk RCMP are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a missing man.

John David Roy, 26, was reported missing after being last seen just before noon Sept. 16, on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, but police said he has since been spotted in Winnipeg, on Oct. 3.

Roy is described as five-foot-nine, around 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are actively searching for him and are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322.

