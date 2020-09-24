Winnipeg police special project finds missing at-risk youth

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say 11 missing at-risk youth were recently found through a special project between missing persons investigators and community organizations.

Project Return saw police join forces with outreach workers from StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network, Ndinawe, Mama Wi Chi Itata, Resource Assistance for Youth, and the Salvation Army to sweep the city looking for 26 missing at-risk youth last Friday.

Two missing adults were also found during the search, and eight men aged 25-56 were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, police say.

Police say in all, 44 locations in the city known to be frequented by high-risk missing youth were checked during the search.

“Our commitment to issues surrounding our missing youth and those at risk of sexual exploitation in the community will continue,” police said in a release Thursday.

So far this year police say they’ve received 4,941 missing person reports, and on average 566 missing person reports are received every month.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release