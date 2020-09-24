Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg police special project finds missing at-risk youth

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police say 11 missing at-risk youth were found during a recent search for missing youth.
Police say 11 missing at-risk youth were found during a recent search for missing youth. File / Global News

Winnipeg police say 11 missing at-risk youth were recently found through a special project between missing persons investigators and community organizations.

Project Return saw police join forces with outreach workers from StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network, Ndinawe, Mama Wi Chi Itata, Resource Assistance for Youth, and the Salvation Army to sweep the city looking for 26 missing at-risk youth last Friday.

Read more: Advocates worry coronavirus pandemic putting more children at risk for abuse

Two missing adults were also found during the search, and eight men aged 25-56 were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, police say.

Police say in all, 44 locations in the city known to be frequented by high-risk missing youth were checked during the search.

Read more: Winnipeg Police project protects high-risk youth, returns 8 missing kids

“Our commitment to issues surrounding our missing youth and those at risk of sexual exploitation in the community will continue,” police said in a release Thursday.

So far this year police say they’ve received 4,941 missing person reports, and on average 566 missing person reports are received every month.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Salvation ArmyProject ReturnStreetReachWinnipeg Outreach NetworkNdinaweResource Assistance For YouthAt-risk youth winnipegMama Wi Chi ItataWinnipeg Missing Youth
