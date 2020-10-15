N.B. murder trial shown more images of ‘demons’

Send this page to someone via email

Jurors for the trial of accused mass murderer Matthew Raymond are being shown more images and messages from the suspect’s computer hard drives.

Alex Pate, a lawyer with Raymond’s defence team, is back on the witness stand today describing the contents on the computer of the man charged with the 2018 killings in Fredericton.

The jury is being shown a steady stream of pictures of entertainers, politicians and cartoons that Raymond allegedly identified on the computer as demons.

Pate says there were no truther type of conspiracy videos in the months of May, June and July of 2018. He says there were a lot of GoPro videos of Raymond looking at the sky for chemtrails and screencapture videos where he would inspect webpages and make numerical calculations. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) October 15, 2020

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

Many of the pictures were accompanied by notes, allegedly from Raymond, that questioned whether the people in the photos were transgender.

Raymond’s defence team admits their client killed the four victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.