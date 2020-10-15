Menu

Crime

N.B. murder trial shown more images of ‘demons’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2020 3:07 pm
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond trial to last another 2 weeks' Matthew Raymond trial to last another 2 weeks
Focus has shifted in court back to the computer activity of Matthew Raymond, leading up to the shooting deaths of four people in Fredericton in 2018. The jury was also told on Wednesday the trial will likely last another two weeks. Silas Brown has more.

Jurors for the trial of accused mass murderer Matthew Raymond are being shown more images and messages from the suspect’s computer hard drives.

Alex Pate, a lawyer with Raymond’s defence team, is back on the witness stand today describing the contents on the computer of the man charged with the 2018 killings in Fredericton.

The jury is being shown a steady stream of pictures of entertainers, politicians and cartoons that Raymond allegedly identified on the computer as demons.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

Many of the pictures were accompanied by notes, allegedly from Raymond, that questioned whether the people in the photos were transgender.

Read more: Jurors told N.B. shooter Matthew Raymond viewed disturbing videos

Raymond’s defence team admits their client killed the four victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickCourtFrederictonMurder TrialFredericton ShootingMatthew Raymond
