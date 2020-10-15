Garbage truck goes off the road, hits home in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A garbage truck went off the road and nearly tipped over in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Briarwood Court.

The truck had gone off the road and struck a nearby home.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

A dump truck turned over on its side in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Oct. 15, 2020. Ashley Field/Global News

Multiple tow truck crews were still on scene finding the best way to extract the garbage truck at 11:30 a.m.

