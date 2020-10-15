Menu

Traffic

Garbage truck goes off the road, hits home in Lower Sackville, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 3:08 pm
A dump truck turned over on its side in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Oct. 15, 2020.
A dump truck turned over on its side in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Oct. 15, 2020. Ashley Field/Global News

A garbage truck went off the road and nearly tipped over in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Briarwood Court.

The truck had gone off the road and struck a nearby home.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

Multiple tow truck crews were still on scene finding the best way to extract the garbage truck at 11:30 a.m.

