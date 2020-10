Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said a man was fatally struck by a train Thursday on the rail tracks north of Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.

Shortly before noon, EPS asked drivers to avoid the area for “the next few hours” while first responders and CN Rail officials are on scene.

The fatal collision involved “an adult male pedestrian and a train,” EPS said.

— More to come…

