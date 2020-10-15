Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police to provide update on 1984 murder of Christine Jessop

By Jessica Patton & Erica Vella Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: Toronto police update 1984 murder of Christine Jessop

Toronto police say they will be providing an update on the 1984 murder of Christine Jessop on Thursday.

The nine-year-old went missing on Oct. 3, 1984 in Queensville, Ont., and her remains were found three months later on New Year’s Eve in a rural part of Durham Region.

Read more: Cold Case Files: 32 years later, Ontario mother still searching for daughter’s killer

The little girl had been raped and murdered.

The case drew national attention, especially when police charged Jessop’s neighbour Guy Paul Morin with the nine-year-old’s death. However, in 1995 Morin was exonerated due to advancement in DNA testing. He had served 18 months in prison.

Click to play video 'Cold Case Files: extended interview with Christine Jessop’s mother, Janet Jessop' Cold Case Files: extended interview with Christine Jessop’s mother, Janet Jessop
Cold Case Files: extended interview with Christine Jessop’s mother, Janet Jessop

Police said Jessop had plans to meet up with a friend that evening at a nearby park but that she never showed up. She was last seen buying a pack of gum at a local convenience store, close to her home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

To date, no one else has been charged in connection with the murder and police are still searching.

The update is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

Read more: The story of Christine Jessop and Guy Paul Morin: One murder, two tragedies

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceCold CaseToronto Cold CaseChristine JessopGuy Paul MorinQueensvilleChristine Jessop MurderChristine Jessop Murder Update
Flyers
More weekly flyers