Alberta UCP political staffers to take 7% pay cut

People who work as political staff for Alberta’s United Conservative government will be taking a seven per cent salary reduction.

“Last year, we kept our election commitment to cut MLA salaries by five per cent and the premier’s salary by 10 per cent to lead by example during tough fiscal times,” Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday, while at a highway announcement in Airdrie.

“Today we’ve expanded back to include a seven per cent reduction for the political staff who work for me and ministers in our government.” Tweet This

The adjustment is expected to save nearly $1 million, Kenney said.

“It’s not a huge savings but these symbols are important,” he said.

“We are facing a great fiscal reckoning as a province and we’re going to have to find ways to reduce the cost of government and Albertans understand that.

“The COVID global recession has cost us 25 per cent of our revenues and we’ve got a deficit of over $24 billion.

“We’re going to ask everybody to make sacrifices so that we can live within our means in the future and that has included both elected officials — MLAs and ministers — as well as the folks who work directly with them as political staff.”

Earlier this week, Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said he will cut up to 11,000 jobs at Alberta Health Services to save money — a move the Opposition NDP says is cruel and will create chaos in the health-care system.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says Shandro is “carefully and thoughtfully” making a number of changes that were recommended in a recent AHS review.

The finance minister added he expects all provincial departments to make recommendations similar to cuts recently announced by the health ministry for next year’s budget.

“Alberta has been hit with a serious triple black swan event,” he said during a news conference Wednesday.