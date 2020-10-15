Menu

Health

11 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,108

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 2:09 pm
Public health expert Amir Attaran shares his insights on how Ontario is handling the second wave of COVID-19 compared to other provinces.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, in addition to one new death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,108, including 43 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Penetanguishene, New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Bradford and Orillia, Ont.

Read more: Almost 60 COVID-19 cases, five deaths now reported at Simcoe Manor long-term care home

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired.

One of cases is related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Ont., while the rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s cases, 84 per cent — or 932 people — have recovered, while five remain in hospital.

So far in October, one-quarter of all new cases have been associated with institutional outbreaks. There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, and there have been 32 total outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 783 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

The 32 outbreaks have occurred at 17 long-term care facilities, eight workplaces, five retirement homes and two congregate settings.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 783 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 62,196, including 3,022 deaths.

