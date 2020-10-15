Menu

Canada

Evidence complete at Gilbert Rozon trial, judge to hear closing arguments in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2020 12:45 pm
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Former entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon was cross-examined today at his rape trial and denied ever assaulting the complainant.

The 65-year-old founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival told the prosecutor that the woman’s version of events doesn’t make sense.

Rozon, 65, is charged with rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.

Gilbert Rozon takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

The complainant testified Tuesday that she and Rozon had gone out to a club together, and he sexually assaulted her after driving her to a house in the ski resort town north of Montreal.

Rozon says if he were really an assailant, the woman wouldn’t have chosen to sleep over.

The Crown and defence have completed presenting evidence, and Quebec court Judge Melanie Hebert says she will hear closing arguments on Nov. 6.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
