Canada

Gilbert Rozon takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 4:24 pm
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Gilbert Rozon, the founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival, has taken the stand to testify at his rape trial.

Rozon, 65, is charged with rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.

Earlier in the day, defence attorney Isabel Schurman cross-examined the complainant and told her that in her statement to police, she did not mention asking Rozon to stop.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Gilbert Rozon’s trial begins in Montreal

The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, replied that just because it wasn’t in her statement to police doesn’t mean she didn’t ask him to stop.

She testified on Tuesday that she and Rozon had gone out to a club together, and he sexually assaulted her after driving her to a house in the ski resort town north of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she went to police in 2017 following the publication of a series of allegations against Rozon.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
