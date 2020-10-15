Man threatens to burn down apartment building: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a local man with allegedly threatening to burn down his apartment building.

Police say they were contacted Tuesday by someone who had spoken to a Kingston man, who allegedly indicated he was going to burn down the apartment building he was living in because of an ongoing bug problem.

Police went to speak to the man, who they say was apologetic. He said he was simply venting about what he called unsatisfactory living conditions, police say.

Not long afterwards, Kingston police received another call from a neighbour, who claimed the same man had a can of gas delivered to his apartment.

Police returned to his home and say they seized the gas can as evidence.

He was charged with uttering threats to cause damage to property.