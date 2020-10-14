Victoria police pluck man from frigid Inner Harbour after hours-long search

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say a man was alive and suffering non-life threatening injuries after being rescued from the chilly waters of the Inner Harbour.

Police say they were called to the south side of the Johnson Street bridge around 4:20 p.m., with reports of a person in distress in the water.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area, which included a sergeant entering the water himself for “a significant period of time” to scour underneath the nearby docks.

The initial search failed to locate the man, and the officer who went into the harbour was treated for exposure to the cold.

At about 7:20 p.m., three hours after police were called to the scene, officers plucked the man from the water.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.