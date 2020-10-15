Okanagan weather: Rain risk ramps back up

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds will return on Thursday afternoon, as the next frontal system pushing through the region will bring a chance of showers in the evening, but only after temperatures climb into double digits.

Showers will linger into Friday, as the mercury pops up from around 5 C into the mid-teens before skies clear later on.

Rain slides back into the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The next frontal boundary arrives on Saturday, with clouds returning after some morning sunshine. Temperatures will only make it into the high single digits in the afternoon, as the risk of rain returns.

Story continues below advertisement

Rain is likely to linger into Sunday, with a daytime high likely stuck in the upper single digits before approaching double digits to kickoff the work week on Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.