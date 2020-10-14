Menu

Crime

Cannabis, tobacco, cigars seized at Collins Bay after failed throw over: CSC

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 1:57 pm
Correctional Service Canada says they intercepted a package suspected be thrown over the walls of Collins Bay Institution earlier this week.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it intercepted a package containing contraband at Collins Bay Institution earlier this week.

Monday, around 9:30 p.m., correctional staff found a package containing marijuana, tobacco, cigars, two cell phones, a charger, earbuds and a “chatter card” in a package outside the perimeter of the federal penitentiary.

Read more: Corrections seizes over $350K of contraband at Collins Bay Institution in July

CSC believes the package was meant to be thrown over the walls of the institution.

The institutional value of the contents is over $32,000, according to CSC.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, and has set up a tipline for all federal institutions, 1-866-780-3784.

