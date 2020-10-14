Cannabis, tobacco, cigars seized at Collins Bay after failed throw over: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it intercepted a package containing contraband at Collins Bay Institution earlier this week.

Monday, around 9:30 p.m., correctional staff found a package containing marijuana, tobacco, cigars, two cell phones, a charger, earbuds and a “chatter card” in a package outside the perimeter of the federal penitentiary.

CSC believes the package was meant to be thrown over the walls of the institution.

The institutional value of the contents is over $32,000, according to CSC.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, and has set up a tipline for all federal institutions, 1-866-780-3784.

