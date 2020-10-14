Menu

OPP say 2 ATVers reported missing are safe following ride in northern City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 1:41 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Monday morning located two missing ATVers.
Two people who failed to return from an ATV ride in the City of Kawartha Lakes were found in good health early Monday, police say.

According to City of Kawartha Lake OPP, around 5 a.m. Monday officers responded to a report of two people who had failed to return home after setting out on a short ATV ride in the Norland area around 6 p.m. Sunday. Norland is approximately 50 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Missing 16-year-old dies hours after searchers find him at scene of ATV crash in Central Hastings

OPP used ATVs on the area trail system and eventually located the pair in good health.

OPP say the ATV the pair were travelling on had mechanical issues in an area of challenging terrain. Police say with darkness nearing and being unfamiliar with the trail system, the pair chose a spot to start a fire which they used to keep warm throughout the night.

Police say the incident is a reminder for those using ATV trail systems to have a safety plan in place and inform someone what route will be used. Riders should also carry a fully charged cellphone and dress appropriately for the weather.

Police tweeted a photo of the pair, identifying them as “Greg and Angie.”

For more information on ATV safety, OPP advise to visit online.

MissingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesATVKawarthasATV SafetyNorlandATV RiderTrail systemATVerATV trail system
