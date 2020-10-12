Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Missing 16-year-old dies hours after searchers find him at scene of ATV crash in Central Hastings

By Staff The Canadian Press
He's been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.
He's been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont. Handout / Ontario Provincial Police

TWEED, Ont. — Provincial police say a missing 16-year-old Tweed resident has died after a group of civilian searchers found him at the scene of an ATV crash in Central Hastings, Ont. early Monday.

Police say officers, a police helicopter and a large group of area residents started searching for the teen after he was reported missing on Sunday at about 6 p.m.

Police say he hadn’t returned home as scheduled from an ATV ride at 3 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies in crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough near Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

Officers say civilian searchers found the teen at about 2:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries due to a single-ATV crash along a former rail bed near Sulphide Road, about 10 kilometres east of Tweed.

Story continues below advertisement

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died several hours later.

He’s been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMissing boyATV CrashTweedFatal ATV crashCentral HastingsTweed OntarioBrock BeattyCentral Hastings Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers