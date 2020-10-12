Missing 16-year-old dies hours after searchers find him at scene of ATV crash in Central Hastings

Send this page to someone via email

TWEED, Ont. — Provincial police say a missing 16-year-old Tweed resident has died after a group of civilian searchers found him at the scene of an ATV crash in Central Hastings, Ont. early Monday.

Police say officers, a police helicopter and a large group of area residents started searching for the teen after he was reported missing on Sunday at about 6 p.m.

Police say he hadn’t returned home as scheduled from an ATV ride at 3 p.m.

Officers say civilian searchers found the teen at about 2:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries due to a single-ATV crash along a former rail bed near Sulphide Road, about 10 kilometres east of Tweed.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died several hours later.

He’s been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.