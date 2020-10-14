Coronavirus: Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre reopens to public

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed to the public for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the doors are back open to the community at the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) in Kelowna.

City staff said services at the drop-in pool, gymnasium and fitness centre are now available.

“We’re pleased to be able to shift to the next phase of our reopening plans. Until now, we’ve only been able to welcome facility members and registered program participants into the facility,” said Mariko Siggers, City of Kelowna’s community and neighbourhood services manager.

With strict maximum capacities in keeping with public health orders to curb the spread of COVID-19 in place for all PRC facilities, staff recommend pre-booking your times in advance.

Facility users are being asked to make their way through common areas quickly, to avoid congestion and ensure social distancing.

A ‘greeter’ has been assigned to the entrance of the building.

Greeters will:

Educate users on any new safety measures or protocols that may be specific to their activity or space

Encourage the use of sanitizer and physical distancing

Confirm that everyone entering the facility has read the PRC Facility Guidelines before entering

Ensure the booking process has been followed and capacities are maintained

Ensure facility users have completed a self-assessment indicating no symptoms prior to entering the facility

New facility users will have to create an account by calling 250-469-8800 or by emailing recreation@kelowna.ca

PRC Fitness Centre

The PRC Fitness Centre is currently open:

Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Fitness Centre will be closed for enhanced cleaning daily from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

One-hour time slots can be booked online or by phone at 250-469-8800.

PRC Aquatics Centre

The PRC pool area is currently open:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

The pool area will be closed for enhanced cleaning daily from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Time slots for booking are divided at 45-minute intervals.

The hot tub and steam room are remaining closed, but staff say swim lessons are expected to return soon.

