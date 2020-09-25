City of Kelowna cancels annual property tax sale, says all taxes paid up

Send this page to someone via email

One of Kelowna’s annual events has been cancelled this year — and no, it’s not because of COVID-19.

The city’s annual property tax sale was erased from this month’s calendar because there are no properties with overdue taxes.

The city made the announcement on Friday, stating its tax-sale list no longer has a delinquent balance.

The 2020 tax sale was scheduled to take place on Monday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m., at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“However, as of today, all balances have been addressed,” the city said in a press release.

Every year, the city says, it is required by the Local Government Act to host a tax sale involving properties that have not been paid for three years.

