Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Deerfoot Trail study: long-term recommendations to be announced Wednesday

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary skyline at night with Deerfoot Trail in the foreground.
Calgary skyline at night with Deerfoot Trail in the foreground. Getty Images

What could be done to make Deerfoot Trail safer, more reliable and more efficient?

The City of Calgary plans to reveal the final recommendations from a study of Deerfoot Trail at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The study, a joint venture between the city and Alberta Transportation, was launched in 2016 with the aim of improving Calgary’s busiest roadway.

In 2017, the city released five recommendations for short-term improvement.

Read more: City of Calgary unveils detailed plans for Deerfoot Trail upgrades

Deerfoot Trail is Calgary’s oldest freeway and one of the busiest in Alberta.

Trending Stories

The majority of Deerfoot Trail was built between 1971 and 1982.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s population has doubled since 1981 and the City of Calgary says the aging infrastructure is no longer meeting current traffic demand, resulting in congestion, unreliability and safety concerns.

Read more: Deerfoot Trail expansion: New lanes to be added to 21 km of road

According to the city, the average daily traffic ranges from 83,000 vehicles per day at the south end to 170,000 vehicles per day north of Memorial Drive.

For more information please visit calgary.ca/Deerfoot.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryDeerfoot TrailCalgary Deerfoot TrailDeerfoot Trail studyDeerfoot Trail ChangesDeerfoot Trail improvementsCalgary Deerfoot Trail studyDeerfoot changesDeerfoot improvementsDeerfoot Trail construction
Flyers
More weekly flyers