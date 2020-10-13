Wife of U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The wife of U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department says.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department said Trish Scalia is “experiencing mild symptoms” of COVID-19, but is “doing well.”

According to the release, Eugene Scalia was tested for the virus Tuesday evening and the results were negative.

The department said Scalia — who has served in the role since September 2019 — has not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory illness.

“The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them,” the release said.

“For the time being, the Secretary will work from home while continuing to carry out the mission of the Department and the President’s agenda.”

Both Eugene and Trish Scalia were in attendance during an event at the White House late last month where U.S. President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett would be his pick to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the country’s Supreme Court.

Shortly after the event, Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a number of the president’s inner circle announced they had contracted the virus.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former campaign manager and counsellor Kellyanne Conway, current campaign manager Bill Stepien, senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Trump’s assistant Nicholas Luna are among those who have announced they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The president himself spent three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center to receive treatment for COVID-19.

However, Trump has since resumed campaigning for his re-election, holding a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.