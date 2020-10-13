Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Wife of U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia tests positive for coronavirus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 10:28 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and his wife Patricia pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg, appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, died September 18 of complications due to pancreatic cancer. She was 87.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and his wife Patricia pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg, appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, died September 18 of complications due to pancreatic cancer. She was 87. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The wife of U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department says.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department said Trish Scalia is “experiencing mild symptoms” of COVID-19, but is “doing well.”

According to the release, Eugene Scalia was tested for the virus Tuesday evening and the results were negative.

Read more: Trump says he’ll ‘kiss everyone’ at 1st campaign rally since getting coronavirus

The department said Scalia — who has served in the role since September 2019 — has not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory illness.

“The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the time being, the Secretary will work from home while continuing to carry out the mission of the Department and the President’s agenda.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both Eugene and Trish Scalia were in attendance during an event at the White House late last month where U.S. President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett would be his pick to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the country’s Supreme Court.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump says in return to campaign trail that he feels ‘powerful’' Coronavirus: Trump says in return to campaign trail that he feels ‘powerful’
Coronavirus: Trump says in return to campaign trail that he feels ‘powerful’

Shortly after the event, Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a number of the president’s inner circle announced they had contracted the virus.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former campaign manager and counsellor Kellyanne Conway, current campaign manager Bill Stepien, senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Trump’s assistant Nicholas Luna are among those who have announced they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: As Trump returns to campaigning, Fauci says U.S. coronavirus cases ‘in a bad place’

The president himself spent three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center to receive treatment for COVID-19.

However, Trump has since resumed campaigning for his re-election, holding a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaWhite HouseTrump Coronavirusdonald trump coronavirusDonald Trump COVID-19Eugene ScaliaTrish Scalia
Flyers
More weekly flyers