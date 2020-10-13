Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie resigns over water supply frustrations

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted October 13, 2020 10:34 pm
Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie (centre) has resigned.
Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie (centre) has resigned. Village of Belcarra

The mayor of Belcarra says he has resigned after a proposed bylaw amendment that would help the village’s water system for firefighting was voted down at the last council meeting.

Neil Belenkie, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter, said he decided to resign because council refused to sell land to pay for a water system upgrade that would help firefighters.

“I was elected to improve the water system and they’ve made that impossible and there’s nothing I can do other than resign in protest for what is I think a broken system,” he said.

Click to play video 'Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed' Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed
Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed

“I didn’t take this job on because I wanted to be a mayor. I just wanted to do it for one term anyways — that would have been enough time to improve our water system, but I can’t do it now. It cannot be done.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Belenkie said there were two instances in which firefighters ran out of water while battling house fires. He said firefighters have a one-hour supply of water and adding another hour of water capacity would cost about $4 million.

Read more: ‘The Florida of Metro Vancouver’: Concern over crowds at Belcarra Regional Park

Belenkie said he hopes other levels of government will give the village more funding to improve the water system.

Global News has reached out to other councillors, including Coun. Liisa Wilder, who said she had no comment.

The village will need to have a by-election.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirefightingWater SupplyBelcarrabelcarra mayorNeil BelenkieBelcarra mayor resignsBelcarra politicsmayor resignswater supply amendment
Flyers
More weekly flyers