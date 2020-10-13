Guelph public school board students can switch between in-person, remote learning

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public school board says it is providing students with the option to change between in-person and remote learning, starting this week.

All families in the Upper Grand District School Board wanting to make the change must complete an online form by Oct. 21.

Beginning Wednesday, the form can be found on Upper Grand’s website.

Only those wanting to make the change from their current model are to fill out the form. If one is not filled out by Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., the student’s current learning mode status will remain as it is.

Elementary school students can choose to switch to real-time remote learning, remote learning that isn’t real-time or in-person school learning.

Students in high school can choose to switch to remote learning or in-person learning.

The first day of classes for high school students in their new model of learning is Nov. 16. For elementary school students, it’s Nov. 30.

Families wanting to change their mode of learning between in-person and remote must complete a survey between Oct. 14-21. Only those wanting to change from their current placement are to fill out this survey. INFO: https://t.co/gyL7dX9nwW pic.twitter.com/QmtAscbCkW — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) October 13, 2020