Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Guelph public school board students can switch between in-person, remote learning

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 3:39 pm
Click to play video '7,500 TDSB elementary students switch from in-class to online learning as case numbers across board continue to rise' 7,500 TDSB elementary students switch from in-class to online learning as case numbers across board continue to rise
More than 80 Toronto District School Board schools now have at least one active case of the coronavirus.

Guelph’s public school board says it is providing students with the option to change between in-person and remote learning, starting this week.

All families in the Upper Grand District School Board wanting to make the change must complete an online form by Oct. 21.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener elementary school

Beginning Wednesday, the form can be found on Upper Grand’s website.

Only those wanting to make the change from their current model are to fill out the form. If one is not filled out by Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., the student’s current learning mode status will remain as it is.

Elementary school students can choose to switch to real-time remote learning, remote learning that isn’t real-time or in-person school learning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Abe Erb Brewing shuts down after 6 years

Students in high school can choose to switch to remote learning or in-person learning.

The first day of classes for high school students in their new model of learning is Nov. 16. For elementary school students, it’s Nov. 30.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Guelph NewsUpper Grand District School Boardremote learningGuelph schoolsGuelph public school boardIn Person LearningUpper Grand in person learningUpper Grand remote learning
Flyers
More weekly flyers