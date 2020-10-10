COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kitchener elementary school after two students in the same cohort tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

It says that Waterloo Public Health has conducted an investigation and determined a link between the cases at J. F. Carmichael Elementary School.

The provincial government only declares an outbreak at schools if there is a determined link between cases.

The board says that the current classroom has been dismissed and no other students will be dismissed.

“The WRDSB is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community,” the board said in a statement.

“We will continue to take direction from Public Health and will provide further updates as necessary.”

This is the third time an outbreak has been declared in the area since schools reopened in September.

There is also an active outbreak at Cardinal Leger Elementary School as two students have tested positive.

In September, an outbreak was declared at Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School after a student and a teacher tested positive.

Waterloo Public Health announced 23 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Saturday raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,881.

Nineteen people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,638.

There are 123 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including three people who are in hospital.