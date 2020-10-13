4 active coronavirus cases remain in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new cases being identified the day before.

Currently, there are four active cases of the coronavirus in the province, according to public health.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 492 Nova Scotia tests on Oct. 12.

To date, the province says Nova Scotia has had 101,750 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 1,023 cases are now considered resolved.

The Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational despite the increasing number of cases being reported in New Brunswick.

The province told Global News over the weekend that it continues to monitor the situation but has no plans to change its rules now.

Nova Scotia remains the only province in the Atlantic bubble that has not issued guidance on travel to New Brunswick, which reported 66 new cases between Wednesday and Sunday.