Canada

Striking N.L. Dominion workers spend Thanksgiving on the picket line

By Sarah Smellie The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2020 7:59 am
The Dominion grocery store in St. John's.
The Dominion grocery store in St. John's. Google Maps

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Parking lots at Dominion grocery stores in Newfoundland and Labrador were unusually deserted heading into Thanksgiving, except for a few striking employees holding their mittened hands over burn barrels.

Eleven Dominion stores across the province have been closed since late August, when more than 1,400 workers went on strike to demand better wages and more full-time positions.

Read more: B.C. Loblaws employees rally on Labour Day to restore COVID-19 pandemic pay

The employees represented by Unifor have rejected a contract offer from Loblaw Companies Ltd., Dominion’s parent company, that included a pay raise of $1 an hour over the next three years.

Trending Stories

In interviews with The Canadian Press over the holiday weekend, Dominion workers said they’re fighting not only for themselves, but for retail workers across the country.

The vote to strike came after Loblaws, Sobeys and other major grocery store chains eliminated a $2-an-hour pay increase offered during the height of the pandemic.

Danni Singleton, who’s worked at Dominion in St. John’s for eight years, said the extra $2 an hour made a real difference.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
