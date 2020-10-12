Canada adds 975 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported less than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, though the new data did not include updates from provinces seeing spikes in new COVID-19 infections, like Ontario.

Monday’s cases, which total 975, bring Canada’s total infections to 182,653. An additional 14 fatalities were also announced, though more than half of them had occurred at a previous date.

To date, a total of 154,258 patients — or over 84 per cent of all cases — have since recovered. Monday’s fatalities also bring the country’s total death toll to 9,627, while over 9.89 million tests have also been administered across Canada.

The new data offers a limited snapshot of the virus’ spread across Canada, however, due to several provinces — such as Ontario, B.C. and Alberta — not releasing new COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving.

In a statement Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that an average of 71,000 people were tested daily over the past week across the country, with 2.5 per cent testing positive.

2/3 Today, I invite everyone to give thanks to #publichealth and health workers, including those working in long-term care settings, for their efforts in preventing new infections, caring for those who fall ill and keeping our communities safe. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 12, 2020

Tam also gave thanks to public health workers and long-term care home staff in their fight against the pandemic.

“Their work has never been more challenging and I know we are all grateful for their ongoing dedication to reduce the spread of infection, care for those who fall ill and keep our communities safe,’ Tam’s statement read.

“I also wish to thank all Canadians who have followed the public health practices that we know work in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including those who are celebrating Thanksgiving safely by keeping their in-person contacts low.”

Quebec reported 843 new cases of the virus on Monday, raising its total lab-confirmed cases to 86,976. A total of 12 deaths were also reported by the province on Monday, though only four had occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province has seen 5,965 deaths from the virus, while more than 72,000 people have since recovered.

Manitoba added 77 new cases on Monday, as well as two new deaths. To date, the province has seen a cumulative total of 2,655 confirmed virus infections — of which an unknown number are considered probable cases — as well as 34 fatalities.

Saskatchewan reported 48 new cases of the virus on Monday, its highest daily increase in new infections in almost 11 weeks. The province now has 2,140 COVID-19 cases, while its death toll stands at 25.

New Brunswick added six new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing its total infections to 278.

The province is now dealing with 76 active cases of the virus — all of which were diagnosed in the last seven days — while its death toll stands at two.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported one additional case of the virus Monday, though Nova Scotia and P.E.I. announced zero new cases.

Worldwide, more than 37,722,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has also surpassed 1,078,000, while the U.S., Brazil and India continue to lead in both cases and fatalities.