Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a male driver is dead following a collision on Highway 412.

Emergency crews responded to a crash along Highway 412 between Highway 401 and Taunton Road early Monday.

Police said a Dodge Caravan rolled over and a 46-year-old man has died.

Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video is asked to call police at 905-668-3388.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Whitby OPP officers attended the scene of a fatal collision early this morning on #Hwy412 between 401 and Taunton Rd. A Dodge Caravan rolled over and a 46 y.o. male has died. Officers are seeking witnesses. Please contact 905-668-3388 if you observed this vehicle. ^dh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy412 between Taunton Rd and #Hwy401 #Whitby – Highway closed in both directions following collision. Emergency services on scene. — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 12, 2020