Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 10:59 pm
Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order.
Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order. Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Sunday evening of the release of a convicted violent offender living in the Edmonton area.

Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order.

Police said in a media release that the EPS “believes he poses a significant risk of harm to the community” and that he is “capable of extreme violence, especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

Thom is five-foot-ten, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that there is a duty to warn the public about Thom’s release, but that the information is not intended to encourage vigilante action.

Anyone with concerns about Thom can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Crime
