Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Sunday evening of the release of a convicted violent offender living in the Edmonton area.

Tristan Thom, 22, was recently released from prison and is not bound by any conditions or court order.

Police said in a media release that the EPS “believes he poses a significant risk of harm to the community” and that he is “capable of extreme violence, especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

Thom is five-foot-ten, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that there is a duty to warn the public about Thom’s release, but that the information is not intended to encourage vigilante action.

Anyone with concerns about Thom can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

