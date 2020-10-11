Kelowna woman appeals for return of pet’s stolen ashes

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna woman is hoping a public appeal will lead to the safe return of her cat’s ashes.

Darlene Richard said the cremated remains of her childhood cat were taken during a break-in at her home on Elliot Avenue on Friday afternoon, along with jewelry and electronics.

The ashes were in a small five inch by three inch wooden box with a small padlock on the front.

2:18 Stolen planter contained ashes of Kingston woman’s late husband Stolen planter contained ashes of Kingston woman’s late husband

“I’m assuming that when somebody realizes it is not a jewelry box, they may just ditch it,” Richard said.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the break-and-enter, she has walked around her neighbourhood looking for the box in alleys and parks, but so far has found nothing.

Richard, who describes herself as a huge animal lover, is hoping others will be on the lookout for the sentimental item as well.

“I had this cat from when I was six years old until I was 27 and I have been packing him around forever, along with my two other cats,” Richard said.

2:01 Family reunited with father’s cremated remains after ashes mysteriously ended up at Calgary thrift store Family reunited with father’s cremated remains after ashes mysteriously ended up at Calgary thrift store

Richard said whoever broke into her home also took some golden crosses that belonged to her mother, who passed away last year, but she is not optimistic about getting those back.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Friday afternoon break-in, Richard said she’s now installing security cameras on her home.