‘I want a Canadian cat to win’: B.C. resident seeks contest votes for multi-toed cat that says ‘mama’

A B.C. woman has entered her unique cat in an online competition, and is hoping to attract votes from fellow Canadians.

Titled America’s Favorite Pet, the online competition features pet owners posting photos and small write-ups of their beloved cats or dogs.

The event features two grand prizes of $5,000, with winners decided by online voting, along with some raised money being donated to a non-profit animal-care organization.

According to Marlene Harker of Cawston, her cat Bella is currently fourth in her group’s voting.

Bella is described as a four-year-old Munchkin-Scottish Fold that’s also polydactyl (multi-toed). One website says cats normally have 18 toes. Harker says Bella has 26 toes.

Harker said someone reached out to her, informing her of the competition, adding Bella is on all her social media accounts.

“So I entered her,” said Harker, adding there were many entries but that Bella made the first cut by cracking the top 10 in her group. Now, Bella is currently amongst the top five in her group.

“Because she’s a Canadian cat, I want her to bring the crown (to Canada),” said Harker. “She’s a sweet, lovable cat.”

Harker noted that she also trained Bella to say ‘mama’ when she’s hungry, saying, “she’s very smart.”

“I want a Canadian cat to win,” said Harker. “And going through all the little animals that I’ve seen on there, I haven’t seen one from Canada yet except Bella.

“(The competition) is pretty stiff, but because she’s such an unusual breed, I haven’t seen another cat that looks like her.”

Harker says the field will be further trimmed this week, with only group winners advancing to the next stage, which will see the final field of pets before the two winners are crowned.

For more about the online competition, click here.

To see Bella’s page, click here.