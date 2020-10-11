Saskatchewan’s coronavirus death toll rises to 25; province reports 24 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25 after another person died from the virus, say health officials.

The death comes as the province reported 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the province’s total cases to 2,092.

Of the new cases, 11 are in Regina, one is in the far north, two are in the far north east, three are in the north west, five are in north central, one is in Saskatoon and one is in the south east.

Health officials say 12 of the cases reported Sunday are linked to the Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert.

The majority of the new cases in Regina are linked to a single apartment complex. The Ministry of Health says residents and management have been advised on precautions to take.

On Sunday, the province’s chief medical health officer issued a statement following an increase in case numbers and a rise in community transmission.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is advising people to wear masks in all indoor public locations where physical distancing is not possible or is unpredictable.

“The power to prevent COVID-19 transmission rests with every resident of Saskatchewan,” Shahab said in a statement. “The best practices we recommend proved effective as we flattened the curve in the first weeks of the pandemic.

“We are now more than seven months into this pandemic event. All residents should be familiar with these practices and all residents need to follow them at all times.”

Of the province’s total COVID-19 cases, 179 are considered active with a total of 1,888 people having recovered from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Far North West: 5

Fart North East: 10

North West: 5

North Central: 21

North East: 2

Saskatoon: 33

Regina: 32

Central West: 6

Central East: 46

South West: 3

South Central: 5

South East: 11

There are six people in hospital, four of which are receiving inpatient case. Two people are in the ICU.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

358 people are 19 and under

700 people are 20 to 39

632 are 40 to 59

334 people are 60 to 79

68 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,036 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 312 are travel-related, 599 have no known exposure and 145 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 77 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 214,369 COVID-19 tests to date, up 3,049 from Saturday, which is the highest daily number of tests reported to date.

